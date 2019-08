A bus stop in Hailsham will be suspended for two weeks while gas replacement work is carried out.

The stop is in Provender’s Lodge, Upper Horsebridge and passengers have been told to use the nearest stop in Horsebridge Mill until the work is completed.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said, “Please accept our apologies relating to these works.”

The work will be carried out from August 10 to 24.

For all bus traffic updates follow @StagecoachSE.