Two schemes that provide financial help to vulnerable Eastbourne residents to continue

The councillors agreed to recommend the existing Local Council Tax Reduction (LCTR) scheme for people of working-age and the Exceptional Hardship Scheme for 2022/23 for approval by full council.

The working-age LCTR scheme supports those on low incomes to meet their council tax liabilities by allowing reductions of up to 80 per cent, while the Exceptional Hardship Scheme provides additional assistance to those facing ‘extreme hardship’.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistance services, said, “There are vulnerable residents on low incomes for whom this support is a lifeline, especially in the wake of difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141625001

“I am delighted the LCTR scheme is being extended to help them and that we shall also continue to assist those suffering particular financial hardship during these uncertain times.”

The council said they have been operating the LCTR scheme since the government abolished the old system of Council Tax Benefits in 2013.

Councillor Shuttleworth added, “As a council we have always sought to help the most vulnerable in our town and I am pleased this continues to be a primary concern.”

For details about how to claim council tax reduction visit the Eastbourne Borough Council website.