Two men sentenced for ‘vicious attack’ in Eastbourne

Ashley Roberts-Araujo, a 19-year-old scaffolder of Sutton Way in Kensington, and 21-year-old Inno Makolo, unemployed and of Chatsworth Road in Hackney, both admitted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place when they appeared in court on May 21, Sussex Police confirmed.

The charges relate to an assault in Terminus Road on April 10 in which a 17-year-old boy suffered a significant stab wound to the stomach.

According to police, the victim had been with friends in the town centre earlier in the day when they were involved in a verbal altercation with two men.

Ashley Roberts-Araujo (left) and Inno Makolo. Photo by Sussex Police. SUS-211118-160039001

Both parties dispersed, but the victim encountered the two men again later that evening while by the entrance to The Beacon shopping centre. As he was running from them, he tripped on a kerb and fell. It was while lying on the ground that he was stabbed once to the stomach.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he underwent emergency surgery.

The suspects were seen running from the scene in the direction of Hyde Gardens, disposing of the bloodied knife in a bush as they did so.

Officers carried out a number of fast-time enquiries including extensive CCTV trawls. From this they identified footage showing the suspects buying a knife in The Beacon shopping centre, and in Terminus Road around the time of the assault.

Police confirmed Makolo and Roberts-Araujo were both arrested, charged and later pleaded guilty at court.

According to police, both men appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on November 15. Makolo was sentenced to six years detention in a young offenders institution and Roberts-Araujo was sentenced to six years imprisonment. They were also given sentences of six months, to run concurrently with the six year sentences, for possession of offensive weapons.

Investigating officer detective constable Jo Lane, said, “This was a vicious attack that has left a teenager traumatised and with life-changing injuries.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported our investigation, and the members of the public who administered vital first aid to the victim at the scene.

“Thanks to a swift response by officers and detailed witness testimonials, we were able to gather strong evidence which led to guilty pleas in court.