Two former councillors honoured for their ‘service to Eastbourne’

The titles were given to John Ungar and Sandie Howlett at Eastbourne Borough Council’s full council meeting on January 31.

Mr Ungar was a borough councillor from 1991 to 1998 – during which time he served in various roles including leader of the council – and from 2011 to his retirement in 2019.

Proposing the motion to honour Mr Ungar, Councillor Alan Shuttleworth said, “During his service as an Eastbourne Borough councillor, John gave many years of dedicated service both as a strategic leader fighting for improvements for the whole town as well as helping many hundreds of people of all ages as part of his work as a local councillor.

Alderman Sandie Howlett and Alderman John Ungar with Cllr Pat Rodohan (mayor of Eastbourne). Photo by Andy Butler SUS-220802-110801001

“He pressed for improvements in the Old Town area, which I know he is extremely passionate about.”

Councillor Shuttleworth praised Mr Ungar’s ‘enormous energy, enthusiasm and drive, as well as great organisational skills’.

He added, “The dedication and single-mindedness of purpose he brings to helping people and achieving for his community remains an inspiration for all of us.”

The motion was seconded by Councillor Colin Belsey.

Councillor Belsey also proposed the motion to honour Ms Howlett, who was a councillor for 13 years from 2002 until her retirement in 2015.

Councillor Belsey said, “It will be delightful to see her made an Honorary Alderman this evening.”

He described Ms Howlett as ‘a grafting councillor’ for Ratton ward, who ‘got the job done quietly and efficiently’.

Councillor Belsey added, “She was very good on the doorsteps with people, she was very much a people person.”

This September Ms Howlett will complete 30 years as a governor at Motcombe School.

Councillor Belsey said, “This is amazing and shows Sandie’s dedication which she had as a councillor and this continues in her retirement from the council.”

Councillor David Tutt, who seconded the motion, said Ms Howlett ‘served with distinction’ and was ‘a very diligent councillor’.

Both motions were unanimously approved, according to the council.