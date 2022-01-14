Two cars involved in collision by Herstmonceux petrol station
Two cars were involved in a collision by a petrol station in Herstmonceux earlier today (Friday, January 14).
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:55 am
Two cars were involved in a collision by a petrol station in Herstmonceux earlier today (Friday, January 14).
The collision happened by Power petrol station in Hailsham Road, according to an eye-witness
The eye-witness said the road is open.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.