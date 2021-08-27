Two bodies found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

Sussex Police said they were originally called at around 11am on Tuesday, August 24, after an unattended bag was discovered.

A police spokesperson said officers attended the cliffs and HM Coastguard found a man’s body at the base.

Officers said they were called to the area again at around 9am the following day after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman by a member of the public.

Police said they attended and following a search by HM Coastguard, a woman’s body was found at the base of the cliff.

For both incidents there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.

Eastbourne RNLI also assisted with the searches.