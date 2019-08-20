Twenty-two tonnes of rubbish collected at Eastbourne Airbourne

Twenty-two tonnes of rubbish was collected by the council’s Environment First service team during Eastbourne Airbourne.

The staff of 20 at Environment First worked over four days (August 15 to 19) to keep the seafront, town centre and downland vantage points free of litter.

Environment First service at the seafront

The council’s John Dow said, “I’m so proud of what Environment First is achieving and Airbourne showcased perfectly how the whole team is working together. Nearly 22 tonnes of waste were collected, that’s the equivalent of two RAF Typhoons.

“Environment First hit the ground running from day one and their efforts were nothing short of supersonic.”

The team were given the task to maintain Eastbourne’s reputation as one of the cleanest towns in the UK and took part in litter-picking, regular emptying of bins, removal of trade wheelie bins and active monitoring of all key areas.

Joyce Miller, 71, from Brighton, said, “This is my first visit to Eastbourne for many years and in terms of cleanliness you just can’t beat it. The air show was very enjoyable but with all the people it attracts you’d expect a right mess left behind, but not at all, the seafront has been spotless all week.”

On Monday (August 19) volunteers joined the Environment first team to complete a final sweep of the beach.

Councillor Dow said, “I would like to thank the volunteers who did a brilliant job on the beach litter pick and a special mention for Richard Westgate and Martin Hobbs, two very dedicated and hardworking guys on the Environment First leadership team, both of whom excelled in making this clean-up operation a success.”