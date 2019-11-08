TV producer dies at Eastbourne cliffs

A television producer died after falling from Eastbourne cliffs, an inquest heard on Thursday (November 7).

James Bond, from Wokingham, Berkshire, left a note for his family before travelling to Beachy Head on July 12 this year.

The 42-year-old’s body was later recovered from the foot of the famous cliffs by Coastguard teams, the inquest at Eastbourne town hall heard.

A post mortem carried out by a Dr Fleming found he died of multiple injuries.

According to Mr Bond’s GP, he had a history of anxiety and depression.

Sergeant Jonathan Moore was called to the stand. He said officers were alerted of a high risk missing person whose last phone location was recorded at Beachy Head by the Thames Valley police.

Clothing was found by officers at the top of the cliffs and the Coastguard helicopter was scrambled to search for him.

The inquest heard Mr Bond had gone to work that day but not returned home, and his family had found a suicide note.

Sergeant Moore said, “When I arrived at the scene the body had been recovered to the top of the cliffs using the helicopter.”

Police were able to identify the body – described as a white male, about six foot tall – due to a bank card with Mr Bond’s name on it, which had been found in his pocket.

There were no suspicious circumstances, the sergeant confirmed.

Coroner Alan Craze said, “That’s the evidence I have available to me in this very tragic death. The note gives a fairly clear indication of what was going through his mind. This was a planned and prepared suicide. He sadly took his own life.”

Mr Craze asked that his condolences be passed to the family, who were not present at the inquest.

• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123