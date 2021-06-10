Tributes paid to ‘supportive’ Eastbourne veteran who died suddenly

Mark ‘Taff’ Langley, who lived in Hampden Park with his wife Sarah, died suddenly on May 28.

Mr Langley, 51, served in the military for 24 years before retiring as a staff sergeant and working at Eastbourne DGH.

Mr Langley’s step-daughter Hannah Langley said, “He raised me as his own when he didn’t have to. He took care of me and my mum.

Mark Langley. SUS-210906-174444001

“He was brilliant with other people, he always put them first.”

Hannah explained how she took her step-father’s last name after he cared for her since she was one.

She said, “My dad as a person was helpful, a great cook, supportive, and always had advice about everything.

“He ended up becoming a porter in the Eastbourne hospital.

Mark and Sarah Langley. SUS-210906-174504001

“He left the military and after that he wanted something easy that he could just do and then not have to worry about it.”

While in the army Mr Langley was awarded the Commander Joint Force Support (Afghanistan) Commendation for his work in the military.

Miss Langley said, “It is so strange. I went home to see my mum yesterday and the day before hand. My uncle and aunties came over on my dad’s side – his brother and sister-in-law – and it just wasn’t the same.

“Usually my dad is cooking a big meal for everyone, we will be having drinks and stuff and it was just so quiet.

Hannah and Mark Langley. SUS-210906-174454001

“The family just doesn’t feel the same.”

Miss Langley also talked about how she bonded with her step-father over rugby, while describing Mr Langley’s brother as his best friend.

A JustGiving page has been set up in Mr Langley’s honour to raise money for a memorial and to help the step sergeant’s loved ones.

As of Wednesday, June 9, £5,990 had been raised despite the original target being £1,000.

Miss Langley said, “The JustGiving page has skyrocketed.