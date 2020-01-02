Tributes paid to retired Eastbourne fire boss

Former colleagues and existing fire service personnel will be paying tribute to popular Eastbourne ex-firefighter Len Fuller, who passed away before Christmas.

Best known as station commander at Eastbourne Fire Station during the late 1960s and 1970s, Mr Fuller passed away after a short illness at his home on December 21 aged 83.

During his career he was involved in tackling a range of high-profile fire incidents such as the Sitakund oil tanker while serving in Eastbourne as well as conducting Beachy Head rescues.

Born in Old Town and living most of his life in Eastbourne, Mr Fuller attended Eastbourne Grammar School before being apprenticed as a woodworking machinist at Llewellyns.

After National Service he joined Eastbourne Fire Brigade in 1960 rising through the ranks before becoming station commander at the new fire station in Whitley Road.

Following local government reorganisation, Mr Fuller went on to take responsibility for operational training at Brigade Headquarters before ultimately being appointed a divisional officer and deputy divisional commander of operations for B Division of the then East Sussex Fire Service stationed in Maresfield.

After retiring from the fire service, Mr Fuller went on to serve as a civil defence co-ordinator for both Eastbourne and Wealden councils.

In later years, he was able to indulge his sporting interests such as tennis, golf and angling as well as his passion for travel and spending time with family and friends.

Together with his wife, Maureen, Mr Fuller was proud to receive a message from the Queen in 2017 celebrating their 60 years of happy marriage.

Maureen said, ““Len was extremely proud to serve the town that he loved.

“In recent months we were all grateful for the treatment he received from local NHS staff and home carers, and for the support we received from St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”

Mr Fuller leave his wife Maureen, two children, Julie and Neil and five grandchildren.

His funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday January 13 at 3pm.

Family flowers only has been requested but donations if desired to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.