Tributes paid to ‘popular’ East Sussex coastguard team member

Birling Gap Coastguard had their flag at half-mast for a week in June to pay respect to Richard ‘Dick’ Worsell.

Mr Worsell had been a station officer at Birling Gap Coastguard.

Birling Gap Coastguard rescue team station officer Peter Wojciechowskyj said, “Dick was a really popular, much-loved and dedicated member of our team and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Coastguard helicopter.

“Incredibly, Dick gave 40 years worth of service as a team member and station officer.

“He really has been a key part of HM Coastguard in East Sussex – spending hundreds of hours volunteering at the station, more than doing his bit to pass on important coastal safety guidance to the public and attending incidents, from cliff rescues to assisting people in the water.

“Flying the station’s HM Coastguard flag at half-mast is our way of paying respect to Dick’s long and distinguished service.