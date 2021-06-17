Tributes paid to ‘popular and well-respected’ former Hailsham councillor

Mark Pinkey, who died on June 14, was a ‘well-respected and active member of the local community’ according to Hailsham Town Council.

He was elected in May 2015 and served until 2019.

Representing Hailsham central and north ward, Mr Pinkney served on various committees.

Mark Pinkey, photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-210617-103803001

According to the council, his death comes just months after the passing of his wife, Bridget, who was also a town councillor in Hailsham.

Town clerk John Harrison offered his condolences on behalf of the council.

He said, “Mark was a popular and well-respected town councillor, having served the community well and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Mark will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Town councillor Richard Grocock, a good friend of Mr Pinkney, said, “I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about Mark - this is such a huge loss for everyone who knew him.