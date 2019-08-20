Tributes paid as newly-wed Eastbourne man who captured the hearts of fundraisers dies, aged 32

A young Eastbourne man who was suffering from incurable lung cancer passed away on Sunday night.

Dan Poole, from Old Town, married his long-term girlfriend Sasha Harvey in June at a dream wedding made possible by the community, businesses and kindhearted fundraisers.

Their story received great interest locally, with community members offering their services for free to make their special day possible.

Dan had become very poorly and the wedding was brought forward to make sure the couple’s dream came true before Dan passed away.

They had a perfect day, complete with vintage car, reception, firework display and a wedding night at a the Lansdowne Hotel on Eastbourne’s seafront.

Sadly Dan’s health deteriorated after the wedding and he was admitted to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, where he died at the weekend with his family by his side.

Sasha, who met Dan when the couple were working together as night carers, stuck by Dan throughout this cancer battle.

Sasha proposed to Dan when he got his cancer diagnosis because she wanted to prove she was going to stick by him.

The cancer started in his throat and spread to his lungs.

Sasha described Dan as ‘brave’ throughout his illness.

Don and Abby McPhee, who organised the wedding, for the pair said they were saddened by the tragic news and paid tribute to Dan.

Don said, “The incredibly brave Dan Poole lost his battle with lung cancer.

“He passed away surrounded by his family at St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“Dan was an amazing person with a good sense of humour.

“It was delightful to see the love he and Sasha had for each other and it was our pleasure to help to arrange their special day.

“I hope it’s a day Sasha will always remember.”

The family has thanked St Wilfrid’s Hospice for the care Dan and the family received and have asked that any donations in Dan’s memory be made to the hospice.

Dan himself was responsible for organising Halloween fundraisers for the charity.

He was 32 and leaves his wife Sasha, mum Nikki, dad Alan and sister Zara.