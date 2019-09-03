Tributes as much-loved Eastbourne campaigner and disability champion dies

Tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne disability champion and campaigner following her death.

Shirley McCall has been described as a “real inspiration” and many have said she will be truly missed.

Shirley McCall at the top of the O2 with staff

Ambassador to climb O2 in her wheelchair

She made headlines back in 2015 for climbing the O2 in her wheelchair, raising money on the way for a charity close to her heart, SASBAH (Sussex Association for spina bifida and hydrocephalus).

Eastbourne Access Group said, “This is such sad news. Shirley has been a real inspiration, a great campaigner, a mentor, kind, tolerant and a great sense of humour.

“I will truly miss her. Our Disability Involvement Group has lost a great Chair.”