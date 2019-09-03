Tributes as ‘amazing’ much-loved Eastbourne campaigner and disability champion dies

Tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne disability champion and campaigner following her death.

Shirley McCall has been described as a “real inspiration” and many have said she will be truly missed.

Shirley McCall at the top of the O2 with staff

Ambassador to climb O2 in her wheelchair

She made headlines back in 2015 for climbing the O2 in her wheelchair, raising money on the way for a charity close to her heart, SASBAH (Sussex Association for spina bifida and hydrocephalus).

Rom Sanglaji, CEO of the charity, said, “Shirley was an amazing individual, her dedication to all the good causes that she supported was second to none.

“Her commitment to making Eastbourne a better place for those with disabalities was relentless. The biggest loss to everyone that knew Shirley is her kindness, love and genuine understanding in all situations.

Shirley lived life to the full

“Shirley was an Ambassador for SASBAH and dedicated so much time to raise funds and support the rights of people with disabilities.

“She will be very missed and was loved by many at SASBAH She will never be forgotten as the very dear friend that she was to both SASBAH nad me personally.”

While Eastbourne Access Group said, “This is such sad news. Shirley has been a real inspiration, a great campaigner, a mentor, kind, tolerant and a great sense of humour.

“I will truly miss her. Our Disability Involvement Group has lost a great Chair.”

Shirley was also a Chair of the local MS Society for a number of years. Margaret Barrett, who worked with her, said, “She was dedicated to supporting the MS group, and having to deal with MS herself she had empathy with the members.

“Shirley worked tirelessly campaigning for better services for people with MS, organising fundraising events, planning outings, group social meetings, transport services and providing support for members.

“Such work and commitment showed dedication to the cause and Shirley certainly inspired others.”