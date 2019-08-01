Tribute have been paid to an ‘inspirational and stoic’ Eastbourne woman

An inspirational 68-year-old woman who threw a party after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour has passed away peacefully at her Old Town home.

Sue McClean died on July 26, 13 weeks after diagnosis, at the home she shared with her husband Alan McClean.

Sue had a stoic attitude towards her brain tumour and decided to throw a farewell party for her friends and family in her final weeks.

It was a great success and created many happy memories. The family also enjoyed a day out with 16 family members and four generations just before Sue died.

Sue and Alan enjoyed many common interests including photography, jiving, travel, nature, walking and badminton.

He said, “She was inspirational and strong right until the end.

“Sue was amazing and so organised. Together we designed the order of service and planned her funeral. She did almost everything on the order of service, she just didn’t know the date.”

She previously told the Herald she was in a ‘privileged position’ to be able to get her affairs in order.

Sue was a registrar at East Sussex County Council for 31 years and just weeks ago attended a ceremony to name a new training suite in Lewes after her. Sue made a huge contribution to the industry.

She also volunteered for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and was a popular member of the team.

A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, Sue will be sorely missed by her family.

Her funeral will take place on August 16 at 3.15 at Eastbourne Crematorium, followed by a wake at a nearby venue.