Travellers set up on Eastbourne seafront again

The travellers have set up in Fisherman’s Green car park, according to an eye-witness.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Our officers visited the site this morning, June 18, with Sussex Police.

“It was made clear to those on the site that they are trespassing on council land.

Travellers in Fisherman's Green car park, Eastbourne.

“We will provide further updates when they are available.”

Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council have also been contacted for more information.

In April a group of travellers was also seen on the grassland by the Sovereign Centre.