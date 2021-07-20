Travellers in Eastbourne’s Five Acres field served with court summons

Sussex Police said they were first made aware of the travellers on the field off Middleton Drive on June 28.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Travellers were served with a court summons yesterday (Monday, July 19) after failing to vacate the site as requested.

“The court hearing is due to take place tomorrow at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Travellers on Five Acres field. SUS-210720-091314008

“If an order is granted, it is expected the travellers would be given 24 hours to leave.”