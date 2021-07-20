Travellers in Eastbourne’s Five Acres field served with court summons
The travellers who set up in Five Acres field, Eastbourne, have been served with a court summons.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:54 pm
Sussex Police said they were first made aware of the travellers on the field off Middleton Drive on June 28.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Travellers were served with a court summons yesterday (Monday, July 19) after failing to vacate the site as requested.
“The court hearing is due to take place tomorrow at Brighton Magistrates Court.
“If an order is granted, it is expected the travellers would be given 24 hours to leave.”
The travellers had been asked to leave the field by the council back in June.