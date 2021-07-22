Travellers in Eastbourne given 24 hours to leave field

Sussex Police were first called to the field to check on the group on June 28.

The travellers were served with a court summons on Monday, July 19, after failing to vacate the site after requests from Eastbourne Borough Council.

The hearing took place at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday and according to a spokesperson from the council, the order was granted and served at 9.30am this morning (Thursday, July 22).

The travellers on Five Acres field.