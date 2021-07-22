Travellers in Eastbourne given 24 hours to leave field
An order has been granted against the travellers in Eastbourne’s Five Acres field.
Sussex Police were first called to the field to check on the group on June 28.
The travellers were served with a court summons on Monday, July 19, after failing to vacate the site after requests from Eastbourne Borough Council.
The hearing took place at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday and according to a spokesperson from the council, the order was granted and served at 9.30am this morning (Thursday, July 22).
Due to the order being granted, the group has 24 hours to leave the site.