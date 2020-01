An ambulance blocking traffic in Hailsham High Street causing a ‘stand still’ has been reported.

@Lewis_Isted reported the incident on Twitter at about 10.10am today (January 6). He said, “Hailsham High street at a stand still, road blocked by an ambulance.”

The Twitter user confirmed at 10.30am the road had been cleared.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

