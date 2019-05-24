Tortoise takes a stroll on Eastbourne seafront

Something you don’t see every day – a tortoise stretching its legs on the Western Lawns.

That’s what Herald photographer Jon Rigby came across on Wednesday (May 22).

Bernard is a young African Sulcata tortoise, who can live for more than 70 years, according to his owners.

He can also grow to a length of 33 inches and weight of a hefty 100kg.

They took their exotic pet for a walk along the seafront to sun the reptile’s skin in the warm weather.

Have you seen an unusual animal around Eastbourne? Send your photos to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk