Top 10 most read stories of 2021 in Eastbourne

Unsurprisingly covid takes the top spot. Written in March, we were still in lockdown and schools were just starting to open again. Everyone clearly wanted to know how Eastbourne was doing in terms of infection rates.

This was a robbery with a difference. A man tried to rob a bank with a handwritten note that staff couldn’t read, resulting in him leaving empty-handed.

Back in February it was announced that a business based in Birch Road that employs more than 85 people is moving to Scandinavia by the start of 2023.

This came out in the middle of lockdown at the start of the year and clearly everyone must have been thinking about what they were going to eat/where they were going to go once restrictions were lifted.

Fort Fun closing was a blow to the town as it announced it wouldn’t be reopening following covid restrictions. The future of the site is still unknown.

You can tell we’re a nation of dog-lovers with this story coming so high in the ranking.

Same as above really. Photos of dogs that want a home – even if you can’t adopt one, people want to know what’s out there looking for a home.

When these big names were seen filming nearby it’s hardly surprising people wanted to see what was going on.

Our third dog-related story in the top 10 – need I say more?