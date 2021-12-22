Top 10 most read stories of 2021 in Eastbourne

Here are the top 10 most read stories of 2021 for the Eastbourne Herald.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:00 pm

1. Covid cases in Eastbourne – which areas have seen a rise, which have seen a drop and which have zero cases

Unsurprisingly covid takes the top spot. Written in March, we were still in lockdown and schools were just starting to open again. Everyone clearly wanted to know how Eastbourne was doing in terms of infection rates.

2. Man’s handwriting was so bad Eastbourne bank staff didn’t know he was trying to rob them

This was a robbery with a difference. A man tried to rob a bank with a handwritten note that staff couldn’t read, resulting in him leaving empty-handed.

3. Major Eastbourne business to relocate to Denmark

Back in February it was announced that a business based in Birch Road that employs more than 85 people is moving to Scandinavia by the start of 2023.

4. The 21 best restaurants in East Sussex according to the Michelin Guide

This came out in the middle of lockdown at the start of the year and clearly everyone must have been thinking about what they were going to eat/where they were going to go once restrictions were lifted.

5. Eastbourne seafront attraction will not reopen

Fort Fun closing was a blow to the town as it announced it wouldn’t be reopening following covid restrictions. The future of the site is still unknown.

6. Thirty-six dogs rescued from a caravan on an Eastbourne industrial estate

You can tell we’re a nation of dog-lovers with this story coming so high in the ranking.

7. PICTURES: The 13 RSPCA dogs that are closest to Eastbourne and ready to be re-homed

Same as above really. Photos of dogs that want a home – even if you can’t adopt one, people want to know what’s out there looking for a home.

8. The Grand Tour: Clarkson, May and Hammond film in Eastbourne

When these big names were seen filming nearby it’s hardly surprising people wanted to see what was going on.

9. Could you give one of these adorable dogs their forever home in Sussex?

Our third dog-related story in the top 10 – need I say more?

10. Eastbourne shopping centre forced to shut after threats are made

This wraps up the top 10 as people wanted to know what could possibly shut a whole shopping centre at 6.15pm.

