Toby Carvery burglary sees two poppy appeal donation boxes stolen

Two poppy appeal donation boxes were stolen from the Toby Carvery in Eastbourne this weekend.

The incident occurred at 3.40am on Saturday, November 2, which saw a fruit machine and two poppy boxes stolen.

Alan Young, the poppy appeal organiser for the Eastbourne area, said the restaurant contacted the police and has CCTV footage of the burglar.

Mr Young said in light of the events, the Eastbourne Veteran’s club raised £200 for the appeal the next day at their monthly meet.

Police and Toby Carvery management have been contacted for comment.