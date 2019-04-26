TJ Hughes closing down in Eastbourne

Another to Eastbourne has been confirmed today with TJ Hughes announcing that it will be leaving the town.

The outlet in Terminus Road is advertising a closing down sale in today’s Eastbourne Herald, with a 20 per cent reduction on marked items in store.

Staff told the Herald that they had been informed on Tuesday of the closure, which is likely to be on Friday May 17.

It comes as Debenhams also announced that its store in the same street is also set to close.

