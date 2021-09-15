Time running out to sign up for Eastbourne’s Beachy Head Marathon

Beachy Head Marathon. Photo by Sussex Sport Photography. SUS-210915-150934001

There are fewer than 100 places left for the Beachy Head Marathon next month.

The 26.2-mile race – one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK – is set to take place on Saturday October 23.

The Beachy Head Half Marathon will be taking place on Sunday October 17, and the 10k on Sunday October 24.

Beachy Head Marathon. Photo by Sussex Sport Photography. SUS-210915-150923001

The three events, which will see runners head off at the start of the South Downs Way and take in picturesque views of Beachy Head and the South Downs along the race route, are suitable for people of all abilities from beginners, walkers and joggers to world-class runners.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture, Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “Set against the backdrop of Eastbourne’s stunning seafront and coastline, these events have proved hugely popular over recent years with first time runners and veteran runners alike.

“With spaces filling up fast for these three events, entries will close as soon as capacities are filled so I would encourage those wishing to take part to avoid waiting until the last minute to enter and sign up as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out.

“We look forward to delivering these safe and enjoyable events once again and are grateful to all of the support from our event partners Tempo - Specialist Running Shop, Bede’s Prep School and Euro Self Drive, alongside the ongoing support from our participants and volunteers.”

The Beachy Head Marathon – formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, has fewer than 100 places left. The closing date for entries is by Thursday October 7.

In its second year, The Beachy Head Half Marathon takes place on Sunday October 17, with entries closing by Thursday September 30.

The 10k run takes place on October 24, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

Entries will close by October 7 for the 10K.

Organisers are calling for a team of volunteers to assist on race day. If you would like to get involved and be part of this great event please complete the volunteer application form: www.visiteastbourne.com/marathon/get-involved/volunteer