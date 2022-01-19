Tickets now available for Eastbourne event

Free entry tickets are now available for an upcoming Eastbourne event.

This year’s Magnificent Motors will take place from 11am on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Western Lawns by Eastbourne seafront.

The event allows visitors to see more than 600 vintage cars, bikes and buses.

Magnificent Motors, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210524-111338001

A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said, “There will be a wide variety of vehicles on display at this year’s show and visitors will have the chance to look under the bonnets and chat to the owners too.

“The festival will also include several classic car clubs too and once again this year there will be an area dedicated to the ‘cars of the future’ where a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles will be on display with experts on hand to advise visitors about how to make the switch to alternative fuel technologies.”

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “Magnificent Motors kicks off the summer events season here on the ‘sunshine coast’ and it really is a magnificent day out for all of the family.

“It’s a much-loved event for car enthusiasts and families alike and there’s plenty of things to see and do whether it’s admiring the hundreds of classic vehicles, browsing the seafront market or enjoying some quality food and drink in the great outdoors.

Magnificent Motors, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210524-111134001

“Once again, this year the event will take on a slightly different format with ticketed entry, ensuring that numbers can be managed safely and to allow the communication of any essential updates around covid-19 to ticket holders.

“We strongly advise spectators to register for their free entry tickets in advance to ensure quick and fuss-free access to the event.”

To book your tickets please visit the Magnificent Motors website.