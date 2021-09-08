Three men arrested in Eastbourne after police seize drugs

Police said they were called to Trinity Place at around 2.15pm on Monday, September 6 following reports of suspected drug dealing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A car was stopped and one of the occupants attempted to leave the scene. To ensure the safety of himself, officers and the wider public, he was tasered and detained.

“During a search of the vehicle a quantity of drugs were seized.

“A 39-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs; theft from a motor vehicle; driving without insurance and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance of a licence.

“An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

“A 16-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.”