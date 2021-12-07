Three famous faces pop up in and around Eastbourne

This morning (Tuesday, December 7) Greg James posted on Instagram that he visited Beachy Head cliffs with friends yesterday (Monday, December 6). He shared a photo with the famous landmark in the background.

He called it ‘a very fun photo from my weekend’ on his breakfast show.

Greg said, “It was me on the cliff top trying to hold a lighthouse yesterday – Beachy Head if you’re interested. Did the classic – trying to pitch it – but couldn’t get it.”

Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis with Angela Cain at The British Queen. SUS-210712-094555001

A few days earlier (Friday, December 3) Nick Grimshaw, who recently left his drive-time show on the BBC station, was at The British Queen pub in Willingdon with Emma Willis, presenter of The Voice and Big Brother. The pair were filming nearby and came to the pub for lunch with the crew, owner Angela Cain said.

Angela shared a photo with the duo, captioned “Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis having lunch at The British Queen.”