Three-day bike ride to Paris raises cash for Eastbourne based charity

Care for the Carers’ chief executive Jennifer Twist has cycled from Bexhill to Paris to celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary and in memory of her father Keith Twist.

Jennifer was cheered on her way by friends and family, including Ray Konyn of the Classic Cycle Group who came along for the first leg of the ride on his penny farthing-style bike.

Over three days, Jennifer cycled from Bexhill to Newhaven, Dieppe to Beauvais and then on to Paris, arriving in the capital on Bank Holiday Monday.

The gruelling three-day ride involved many challenging hills, a detour to replace a broken wheel, which added extra miles, two punctures and cycling for hours in the heat.

Jennifer said she took on the challenge to make sure that no one is left to care alone.

Jennifer, who pedalled 161 miles to get to the French capital, said, “I had no idea how hilly the north of France was and I definitely should have planned a more direct route!”

So far Jennifer has raised £1,042 for Eastbourne-based charity Care for the Carers.

The charity supports carers across the county and the funds she has raised with the bike ride will go towards vital services for local carers.

She said, “I was very nervous about taking on this challenge, it’s been a while since I’ve gone on any long bike rides.

“But I was determined to do it.

“I wanted to do something really special for our 30th anniversary year, helping to raise awareness of the 67,000 plus unpaid carers who live in East Sussex.

“The number of local people looking after a relative or friend continues to grow, and they are dealing with increasingly complex issues.

“I hope this challenge has helped more people learn about caring, and that Care for the Carers is here to support them.

“I was relieved to get to the finish, and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me - it meant a great deal.”

Jennifer would still love your support, you can donate to the challenge and read her story at www.cftc.org.uk/pedalparis

Jennifer updated her social media during the ride.

You can learn more about the journey on Twitter: @jennifer_twist