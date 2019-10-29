Three-car collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Eastbourne today (Tuesday).

The accident happened at around 3.15pm on the Pevensey Road junction in Cavendish Place, which saw a BMW, Volkswagen and a Mercedes all sustain damage.

A South East Coast Ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance attended the scene and treated a person for chest pains, but they did not require hospital treatment.

Police worked to clear the debris and safely divert traffic following the incident.

The road was reported as reopened at about 4.50pm.