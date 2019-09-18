Thousands expected to take part in Global Climate Strike in Brighton this weekend

The Global Climate Strike protest will be taking place this Friday (September 20) in Brighton and Hove.

Thousands of schoolchildren and activists will take to the streets in a march calling for action against the climate emergency.

Organisers wrote on social media, “The UK Student Climate Network is calling on everyone – adults, workers, community groups, trade unionists, nurses, teachers, steel workers, car manufacturers, waiters and everyone else in between – to join us in a global general climate strike. We will be joining people all around the world in what’s set to be a massive day of climate action.

“Join us in Brighton and let’s make this the largest climate mobilisation the city has ever seen. We have a chance to deliver a clear message for climate justice just 3 days before the UN emergency climate summit on September 23.

“We’ve been taking to the streets every month since February to call on the government and those in positions of power to take the necessary steps to tackle the climate crisis and create a better world. Our movement is going from strength to strength, but we can’t do this alone.”

Police are warning there may be some disruption as protesters plan to gather at Hove Lawns at 10 and begin the march at 11am on a route via Brunswick road, Western Road, North Street, and the Steine to The Level.

Superintendent Chris Veale, who is leading the police operation for the event, said: “We are engaged with the protest organiser and will work with them to facilitate a safe and peaceful protest, while endeavouring to keep disruption to the city to a minimum.

“However, it is anticipated there will be delays as the protest moves along its route from Hove Lawns to The Level and anyone planning to be driving or using public transport in the city centre should be aware that their plans may be affected and allow themselves extra time.

“As with previous protests of this kind, it is anticipated there may be a significant number of younger people taking part. Their participation is entirely a matter for their parents or guardians and educational establishments as to whether they may be permitted to absent themselves.

“However, as this may be the first experience of such an event for many of them, our youth safety intervention officers have reminded secondary schools of a national policing Instagram video aimed specifically at young people to explain the police’s role.”

Inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, the march is a culmination of a series of strikes this year to draw attention to the climate crisis. It will be taking place from September 20-17 worldwide.

On its website, Global Climate Strike says, “This September, millions of us will walk out of our workplaces and homes to join young climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

“Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.”