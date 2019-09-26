This popular Asian restaurant in Eastbourne is up for sale

A popular Asian buffet restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has gone on the market.

The leasehold of Buffet Time in 60-62 Terminus Road is up for grabs for £390,000.

Buffet Time in Terminus Road Eastbourne

On sale at businessesforsale.com, the advert says, “Well-established buffet cuisine specialist operating from stylish and spacious 150-cover 5-star hygiene rated parade premises with extremely well fitted ground and first-floor restaurant and bar area and two fully-equipped karaoke rooms in premier year-round coastal resort centre.”

The advert also says the business comes with a five-bed private apartment and “huge” scope for deliveries and outside catering in a prime location.

Buffet Time is well-known for its all you can eat Chinese spread which ranges from classic dishes to sushi, pizza, and salad.

It is one of the only places in town which has a karaoke experience.

At the time of writing, Buffet Time’s Trip Adviser rating is 3.5 stars from 452 reviews.