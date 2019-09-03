This man is missing from Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from Eastbourne.

Mark Loizou was reportedly last seen on Thursday (August 29) and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to contact them.

The 47-year-old is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with grey hair and green eyes. His clothing is unknown.

He is known to frequent the Motcombe Village area, Seaside and Ocklynge Cemetery, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 935 of 31/08. In an emergency call 999.