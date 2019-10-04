This major fast food chain could be opening in Eastbourne

A major fast food chain could be opening in Eastbourne.

Taco Bell is advertising for the job of a restaurant general manager in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Beacon’s newest restaurant is coming soon

The famous American brand serves tacos, quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, loaded fries and of course, nachos.

The advert on glassdoor.co.uk describes the business as a “leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant brand” owned by the same company as Pizza Hut and KFC.

Taco Bell has almost 7,000 restaurants in the US and more than 400 in the rest of the world, with 2,000 more set to open in the next 10 years. One of which could well be in our town.

The Beacon has been contacted and says it has no plans to open a Taco Bell in the shopping centre.

So the likely location of the new restaurant is unknown at this stage.

Taco Bell has been contacted for further information.