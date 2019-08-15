This long-awaited Eastbourne community centre is opening soon

The official opening of the long-awaited community centre in Sovereign Harbour has been revealed.

It has been a project in the pipeline for years, but the council says Sovereign Harbour Community Centre will finally open in September.

Sovereign Harbour Community Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The authority said delays were in part due to hold-ups with the “utility connections” at the building’s location at site 6, opposite the retail park.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said in a statement, “The council has delivered a wonderful new facility that will be enjoyed by present and future generations of local harbour residents.

“Teams are currently addressing some routine snagging that followed the main construction.

“A delay in the utility connections has been overcome and the grand opening will mark a very special day in the history of Sovereign Harbour.”

This comes after years of waiting for Sovereign Harbour residents, some of whom have been campaigning for the facility for almost two decades.

Sovereign Harbour Community Centre had been expected to open in September 2018, then spring this year.

And now it seems the council is confident it will open next month – though it has not provided an exact date when it expects to do so.

Local councillor and former Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said in her newsletter, “Any further delays or disappointments beyond September, and I’ll be seeing RED.”

But she said once the building is complete it should be a “fantastic community space” and there are “many good times and happy memories to come” for residents at the Harbour.

Wave Leisure Trust, a not-for-profit company based in Seaford, was appointed to manage the new centre as well as a number of seasonal football pitches and tennis courts elsewhere in town in February this year.

The move followed on from a Eastbourne council cabinet decision in July 2018 to appoint Wave as managers of the Sovereign Centre, Motcombe Pool, Regency Community Centre as well as four other leisure facilities at Eastbourne Sports Park, Hampden Park and Shinewater and Cavendish schools.

