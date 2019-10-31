This is where Eastbourne’s new doughnut shop is going to be

The location for Eastbourne’s new doughnut shop has been revealed.

Honeybee Donuts will open in the old unit of Millies, next to Barnados in the row of Terminus Road shops opposite the station.

The Sussex-based business says it is launching a ‘design-your-own-doughnut’ cafe with an all-day breakfast menu, smoothies, and Colombian coffee.

It has also announced on Instagram that it will be opening shops in Brighton and Worthing this autumn.

An opening date is expected to be announced in the near future.

This comes after dessert parlour Creams opened last month opposite The Beacon in Terminus Road.

And in the Beacon, chicken restaurant The Bok Shop says it plans to open on the first floor of the shopping centre next month.

