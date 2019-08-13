This is when the newest store is opening in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Neon Sheep, the newest store in the Beacon shopping centre, has announced when it will be opening.

The stationary and lifestyle brand will be opening the doors of its 1,485ft store in Eastbourne town centre on Friday, August 30.

The Beacon in Eastbourne town centre, photo by Mark Dimmock

Neon Sheep Area Manager, Camilla Harvey, said, “We’re delighted to be opening our newest member of the flock in sunny Eastbourne. We can’t wait to share our vibrant brand with the local area and spread some cheer with our quirky products.”

This will be the chain’s 14th UK store following its creation three years ago.

A spokesperson said the new shop will be “rammed full of wonder from wall to wall” with “fashionable and unique pieces for trend-led millenials and those who remain young at heart”.

Its popular pieces include crown-tipped Pens in rose gold, avocado towels, marble and glitter water bottles and two-way sequin notebooks.

The spokesperson said, “When it comes to colour, Neon Sheep are not sheepish so expect bright rainbow shades alongside the brand’s signature trend-led prints and cheeky puns which promise Sheep Thrills and Shear Delights.”

