The Bok Shop, the newest restaurant in the Beacon, has announced an official opening date.

The free-range fried chicken (and vegan ‘chicken’) eatery will open on the first floor of the shopping centre on Wednesday, December 11, at midday.

Some of the Bok Shop dishes

Diners can have 50 per cent off all food for the first week – if they quote #KanyeBreast to the server on their arrival.

An independent business, The Bok Shop already has a popular restaurant over in Brighton. It specialises in chicken burgers with names like Satay Night Fever and Piggie Smalls, and also serves wings, ‘boneless’ tenders and loaded fries.

It is being run by Howard Kaye, Jamie O’Mara, Saul Burman and Matthew Dimmack, and there is an option to make most of its dishes vegan.

The Bok Shop serves fried chicken and loaded fries

Jamie said, “We are so excited about opening in The Beacon. We thought long and hard about where to open our second restaurant and Eastbourne seemed the perfect place.

“With the new extension to the centre, there’s a lot happening in the town and we can’t wait to show off our food to local people.”

Andrew Rice, Fund Manager for Legal & General, which owns The Beacon, said, “The Bok Shop a fantastic restaurant which is run by a superb team. We are delighted to be the choice for their second restaurant which we believe will be a great addition to the Centre.”

The Beacon is a £75 million extension of Eastbourne’s shopping centre, funded by Legal & General, which opened in autumn 2018.

So far names which have signed up to the centre are: Cineworld, H&M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, New Look, Flying Tiger, Jack Wills, Schuh, JoJo Maman Bébé and Lovisa.

Nando’s and Taylor’s Sports bar are the first restaurants to open on the first floor, with Jamaica Blue cafe set to open downstairs on December 5.

This comes after Wagamama and Carluccio’s announced they had scrapped plans to move in on the restaurant floor earlier this year, as well as Byron, Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s.