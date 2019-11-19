This is when Home Bargains is opening in Eastbourne

Home Bargains has announced an official opening date for its Eastbourne branch.

The flagship store should be opening in the Langney Shopping Centre extension on January 25, 2020.

Home Bargains will be in the new Langney Shopping Centre extension (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The shop, which sells discount toys, home, and garden ware, will be approximately 19,000 square foot of the shopping centre’s 35,000 square foot transformation.

The centre’s manager, Neil Avis, said he was ‘delighted’ when the business signed up. He said, “It will complement our existing shops and add a new dimension to what we can offer shoppers. It will be the first Home Bargains store in this area and we’re excited to welcome the team.”

The £6.5 million extension will bring 13 new stores, a gym, improved car park and extra living accommodation over the centre.

Additions to the Kingfisher Drive site include a Costa and Snap Fitness.

Home Bargains was established more than 40 years ago in Liverpool and is now one of the largest privately owned companies in the UK. The company has more than 400 stores, employs more than 17,000 staff and is the largest independent grocer in the country. It is still a family-run and family-owned business.