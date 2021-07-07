This is what you need to know about Eastbourne’s Lighthouse Challenge

Organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM, which is part of an international group that brings together businesses and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service around the world, the challenge is set to take place on Saturday July 24.

A spokesperson for the club said it gives people ‘a rare opportunity to walk round the lighthouse’ and raises money.

Part of the proceeds are set aside for the future re-painting of the traditional red and white stripes and the rest will be donated to local charities.

Organisers say there will be some changes this year due to covid restrictions. This includes maintaining social distancing, booking ahead, and the number of people taking part will be ‘significantly reduced’.

The spokesperson said, “Early booking is strongly recommended.”

To book your place on the walk go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beachy-head-lighthouse-challenge-2021-tickets-160402982639