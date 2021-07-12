This is what you need to know about Eastbourne Pride
Here’s everything you need to know about the Eastbourne Pride event taking place next month.
Eastbourne Pride is a free-to-attend day of celebrations, entertainment and support for the LGBT community.
There will also be a range of food and drink stands.
LGBT group BourneOut, an organisation that runs a cafe and meeting place for LGBT+ people in Mark Lane, has organised Eastbourne Pride for the last four years and doing so again this year.
Due to covid restrictions the event has now been postponed to August 7 and will take place in Princes Park from 11am-6pm.
In the evening the party continues at The Bandstand for the Pride After Party, taking place from 7pm-11pm.
Free wristbands to enter the day event can be collected from the BourneOut cafe – 1 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne, BN21 4RJ.
Tickets to the after party can be bought online at https://www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk/pride
To keep up with event information go to: www.eastbournepride2021.co.uk