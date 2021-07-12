This is what you need to know about Eastbourne Pride

Eastbourne Pride is a free-to-attend day of celebrations, entertainment and support for the LGBT community.

There will also be a range of food and drink stands.

LGBT group BourneOut, an organisation that runs a cafe and meeting place for LGBT+ people in Mark Lane, has organised Eastbourne Pride for the last four years and doing so again this year.

Eastbourne Pride 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190721-110350001

Due to covid restrictions the event has now been postponed to August 7 and will take place in Princes Park from 11am-6pm.

In the evening the party continues at The Bandstand for the Pride After Party, taking place from 7pm-11pm.

Free wristbands to enter the day event can be collected from the BourneOut cafe – 1 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne, BN21 4RJ.

Tickets to the after party can be bought online at https://www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk/pride

Eastbourne Pride

To keep up with event information go to: www.eastbournepride2021.co.uk