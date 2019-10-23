This is what’s going on with these uneven pavements in Eastbourne town centre

The works in Eastbourne town centre are almost complete – but one stretch of pavement is looking more neglected than the rest.

As the grey granite blocks cover the majority of the Beacon end of Terminus Road, the patches outside Savers and Buffet Time have yet to be updated.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council explained this is because it is making changes to the skylights there.

They said, “To enable us to plan the work effectively, we needed to determine the thickness and condition of the material currently in place, and this work was carried out on Tuesday morning (October 22).

“A temporary repair was made and will remain in place until we are ready to carry out the permanent works.

“We have had to make changes to the frontages of a number of shops to accommodate skylights, and where the presence of basements below the pavement has prevented us carrying our full-depth construction and using new paving slabs.”

The spokesperson added, “The town centre improvement scheme is a joint project between the county council and Eastbourne Borough Council which is having a major impact in improving the town centre, making it more attractive for residents and visitors and boosting the town’s economy.”

The county council says the works should be completed in November, with Gildredge Road on track to be finished by late October.

Both East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council have invested more than £8m into the scheme, which aims to transform and modernise the area, attract more visitors to the town, improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce congestion.

Changes have included creating wider walkways for pedestrians, cutting ‘diesel alley’ down to one bus lane, relaying the roads and pavements with granite blocks, installing new bus shelters in Gildredge Road and Cornfield Road, and a new taxi rank in Cornfield Road.

