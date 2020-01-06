This is how long the area surrounding the Claremont Hotel could be closed for

The emergency closure of the fire-ravaged Claremont Hotel and its surroundings could last up to 18 months.

The emergency order, made by East Sussex County Council, started on January 3 and will see Grand Parade from its junction with Devonshire Place to the Marine Parade junction closed and Elms Avenue from its junction with Grand Parade to the Burlington Road junction closed, according to the council.

The Grade II listed building went up in flames on November 22 which saw holidaymakers evacuated and six fire crews rush to the scene.

The council say the order lasts for a period of 18 months but the area could open earlier if it is deemed safe.

An alternative route for traffic has been provided by the council with eastbound traffic going through Devonshire Place, Memorial Roundabout, Trinity Trees, Seaside Road and Marine Parade Road. Westbound traffic can use Marine Parade Road, Seaside Road, Bourne Street, Pevensey Road, Lismore Road, Bolton Road, Memorial Roundabout and Devonshire Place.

