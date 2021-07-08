This is how a group of England fans in Eastbourne celebrated the Euro 2020 semi-final win

According to an eye-witness, ‘around 50 to 100’ people from various venues gathered in Terminus Road by The Beacon to celebrate England’s semi-final victory on Wednesday night, July 7.

A small group of those celebrating chose to climb on top of a truck and began dancing and jumping.

The eye-witness said this lasted roughly 10 minutes before the group decided to get down off the truck and move on to celebrate in the surrounding streets until midnight.

Football fans gather in Eastbourne town centre to celebrate the Euro 2020 semi-final victory. SUS-210807-141838001

