This ice cream parlour is opening in Eastbourne town centre

An ice cream parlour chain has scooped a premises in Eastbourne town centre.

Plans have been approved for Creams, which serves extravagant sundaes, banana splits, and waffles, to move in at 68 Terminus Road.

A proposed front view of how the shop could look

It is the old site of Wonderland gift shop, next to Savers.

The chain had initially sought permission to open a parlour in the site of the former Spar in Grove Road.

But now Eastbourne planners have granted an application for the Terminus Road shop to change its use.

It is not known at this time when the new parlour will be opening, but this newspaper will update its readers when the information becomes available.

Creams Cafè started back in 2008 with the plan to serve authentic Italian-style gelato and ice cream desserts.

The chain has a 1950s retro Americana style and a purple and black colour scheme.

Its nearest franchises currently are in Brighton and Crawley.

