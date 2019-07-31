This Eastbourne woman is in the running to be Miss Swimsuit UK

An Eastbourne woman is in the running to be this year’s Miss Swimsuit UK.

Chantelle Foreman was just crowned first runner up at the competition’s latest heat – and is through to the grand final.

The 31-year-old said, “It’s brilliant, it’s one of the best things I have ever done.

“It was scary at first on the runway but I got into it.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get this far. I would love to be the first mixed race girl to win it.”

Chantelle started modelling more than 10 years ago and has her own website modellingtimes.com.

She is through to the finals of the competition, which are held in Manchester on September 7.

The prize is a £10,000 modelling contract and trip to Mexico.

Follow @MissSwimsuitUK on social media for the latest news and to support Chantelle.

Miss Swimsuit UK says on its website, “Celebrated as the UK premier beauty pageant, the competition showcases swimwear beauty at its best, healthiest and fiercest.”