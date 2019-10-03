This Eastbourne charity shop now sells vintage clothing and accessories

An Eastbourne shop has launched a new vintage department following huge demand from the public.

Shoppers at PDSA in Terminus Road can now snap up unique and retro treasures at cheaper prices – whilst supporting charity.

Shop manager Samantha Maple said, “We have created a new vintage section as we’ve been inundated with requests from local supporters.

“The demand for vintage and retro items is really high and we want to help customers find what they need while raising money for poorly pets in the local area.”

Samantha said the shop was in need of vintage items to sell and they are appealing for donations.

Donations can be taken to the shop from Monday to Saturday, (between 9am and 5pm).

For more information about the Eastbourne PDSA shop, or to arrange a collection, please contact Samantha on 01323 434933

Eastbourne PDSA shop raises funds to provide PDSA-funded veterinary treatment in the local area. Across the country, PDSA’s veterinary teams carry out 2.7 million treatments on 470,000 pets every year.

For more information about PDSA, please visit www.pdsa.org.uk