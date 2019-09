St Anthony’s Avenue will be temporarily closed for roadworks from 8pm to 6am tonight (September 16).

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out the carriageway repair works every night this week until Friday (September 20), weather permitting.

The alternative route for pedestrians and drivers is down Lottbridge Drove, past Sovereign Roundabout and onto Princes Road and vice versa if travelling from the opposite direction.

For further information contact Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.