Thirteen-year-old camping halfway down a cliff to raise money for poorly children at Christmas

Daniel Macdiarmid (AKA Shrimp) will camp halfway down the cliff edge on a winter night soon

Daniel Macdiarmid, aka Shrimp, said: “Every year at Christmas I do challenge to raise money to buy presents for children staying at the Chestnut Tree House Hospice over the Christmas period.

“Every year I flood that place with amazing toys and its thanks to all you amazing people that donate and believe in me and most importantly the kids. I have seen the smiles and joy it brings to their faces to receive these toys and it is the most rewarding thing imaginable. Every child deserves to be happy on Christmas day.”

The 13-year-old’s challenges have included jumping a gap on his BMX, back-flipping a spine ramp on his BMX and cycling 50 miles in just over five hours (Brighton to Hayling Island).

He has also done the fastest, longest, highest zip wire in Europe blindfolded and abseiled 100ft off a bridge 12 times to make the height of the Empire State building.

This year he will be camping out for the night on a mountain climbers ledge on the side of a cliff in Pembrokeshire.

He is taking part in the challenge this winter with his older brother and said: “I’m not nervous about it really. I’ll be ok.

“I’m excited more than anything.”