Thinking about writing a will? St Wilfrid’s has a seminar that may help

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is encouraging people to get their affairs in order with the help of a free will seminar next month.

The town’s hospice, in Cross Levels Way, is holding the free seminar on writing your will, with the support of Stephen Rimmer Solicitors.

A spokesperson from St Wilfrid’s said, “An up to date will is the best way to ensure your wishes are followed.

“It allows you to provide for your friends and family and leave a gift to your favourite charities too.”

The seminar will cover topics including why writing a will is important, the sort of things you need to be thinking about with inheritance tax and the treatment of bequests to charities.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

The seminar takes place at 10.30am on Friday, September 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, 1 Broadwater Way.

Anyone interested in attending should call St Wilfrid’s Hospice to book.

Call phone donor development manager John Summers on 01323 437429 or email him at john.summers@stwhospice.org.